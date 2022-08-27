Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

