Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 13,496 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 5.1 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.80 and a 200 day moving average of $280.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.