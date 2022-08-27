Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

