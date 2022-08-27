Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Markel worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Markel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel by 8.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Markel by 106.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,219.68 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,261.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.