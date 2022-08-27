Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 201.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,587 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.11% of Planet Fitness worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

