Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

