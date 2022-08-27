Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 214.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Seaboard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Seaboard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seaboard by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,094.98 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,535.57 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

