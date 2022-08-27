Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,095 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NRG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

