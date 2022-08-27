Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 85,998 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,998 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 985.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

