Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,439 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

