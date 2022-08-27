Piper Sandler Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $150.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

