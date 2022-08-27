Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $81.67 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.67 million and approximately $96,215.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00305926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00115755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00075823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,712,726 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.