PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 92.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 215.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $17,258.27 and approximately $64.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,990.63 or 1.00084799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00055007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00224396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00138311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00230596 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00058816 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003913 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

