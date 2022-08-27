PlayGame (PXG) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $271,988.57 and $2,852.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

