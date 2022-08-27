Plian (PI) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Plian (PI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $23,231.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00085533 BTC.

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,819,314 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

