PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $291.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $291,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,529 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

