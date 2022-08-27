PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $377.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $377,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,617,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 621,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 1,375,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,890. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

