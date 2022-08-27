PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $410.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.82. 658,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.