PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $547 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,857,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $547,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 8,782,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

