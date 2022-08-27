PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $705,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.90 and its 200 day moving average is $506.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

