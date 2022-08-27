PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 116,427 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,427 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,392,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.