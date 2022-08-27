PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 173,449 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,449 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $882,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 352,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 534,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

