PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 223,512 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pfizer worth $660,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 16,546,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,479,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.