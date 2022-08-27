PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 51,400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of 3M worth $308,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $13.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.14. 38,375,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,534. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

