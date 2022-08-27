PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 600,838 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.29% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,315,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.52. 1,272,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

