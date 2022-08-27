PointPay (PXP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.99 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, PointPay has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. PointPay has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $3.49 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PointPay (PXP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

