Polybius Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,159.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Polybius has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

