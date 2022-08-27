PoolTogether (POOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

PoolTogether (POOL) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. PoolTogether has a market cap of $2.99 million and $34,746.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PoolTogether has traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About PoolTogether
PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.
