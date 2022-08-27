Power Index Pool Token Price Hits $0.82 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004059 BTC on major exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $164,311.78 and $704.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00821272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.