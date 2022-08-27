Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $164,935.47 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Power Integrations Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 307,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,368. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after buying an additional 96,151 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Power Integrations by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

