Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pretium Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.