Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 137.1% in August

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Principal Value ETF Price Performance
PY traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,305. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.
Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
