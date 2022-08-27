Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 137.1% in August

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

PY traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,305. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000.

