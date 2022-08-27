Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

