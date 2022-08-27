Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $165.23 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

