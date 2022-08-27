Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.