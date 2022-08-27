Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.