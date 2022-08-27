Private Advisor Group LLC Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $164.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

