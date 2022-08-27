Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 34,834 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

