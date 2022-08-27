Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,333 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

