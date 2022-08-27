Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VBR opened at $164.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

