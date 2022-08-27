Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.31 and its 200 day moving average is $269.25. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.