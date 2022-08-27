Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

