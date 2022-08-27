PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. PRIZM has a market cap of $14.12 million and $120,738.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001779 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,103,915,882 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

