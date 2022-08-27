Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pro-Dex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.