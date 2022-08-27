Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.65 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDEX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

