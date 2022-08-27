Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 4.2 %

PDEX opened at $18.65 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.