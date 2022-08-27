Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 4.2 %
PDEX opened at $18.65 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
