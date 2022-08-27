Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres Sells 11,612 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,612 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $650,736.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,650,079.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

