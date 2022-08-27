Project TXA (TXA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $425,128.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $425,128.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00822693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
