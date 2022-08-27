ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

