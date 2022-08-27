Prosper Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $1.55 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028366 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

